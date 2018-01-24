By Joel Furches



A good craft class gives the student the opportunity to pursue a personal interest, participate in a like-minded community and even meet new people. At the end of the course, you’ll walk away with an attractive, hand-made item, a sense of pride and a few new skills.

If you’re a crafty person, this list will definitely contain something that catches your eye.

Baltimore Jewelry Center

10 E North Ave., Suite 130

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 243-0479

www.baltimorejewelrycenter.org

Just as the name suggests, the Baltimore Jewelry Center is all about the jewelry. The center educates people interested in carrying out the find tradition of jewelry craftsmanship, exhibits displays of the art created therein and is involved in community outreach, as well.

In addition to classes on jewelry crafting, the Baltimore Jewelry Center gives courses on metalsmithing and rents out studio space to anyone interested in practicing their craft. So once you’ve mastered your jewelry making, you can continue to take advantage of the space at the Baltimore Jewelry Center in order to carry out your own personal vision in making fine wearables.

Baltimore Clay Works

5707 Smith Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21209

(410) 578-1919

Baltimore Clay Works gives you the best of instruction in molding, spinning, sculpting, painting and firing various creations using clay. A much more versatile medium than one might suppose, clay can be used to create anything from pottery to masks to sculptures to jewelry, and Baltimore Clay Works has classes for all of these – for both adults and children. Come in for a specific class on your area of sculpting interest, or to one of its themed classes – like “date night.” BCW provides all of the materials at no additional cost, and you can keep your art, or have it put on display at Clay Works.

Corradetti Glassblowing Studio And Gallery

2010 Clipper Park Road, Suite 119

Baltimore, MD 21211

(410) 243-2010

The art of glassblowing is centuries old, and involves heating glass to liquid form, and then molding art from it while it is still hot. At Corradetti, you can look at some of the stunning art on display, purchase some art of your own from the shop, or attend one of the classes or workshops to learn this ancient technique for your very own.

Attend any of the workshops offered at Corradetti and create specific items such as ornaments, jewelry, wine bottles or glasses. Start attending the courses offered at this venue, and become your own craftsman. If you want to bring your skills and tutoring to the next level, consider signing up for the private sessions offered at this location.

Open Works

1400 Greenmount Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 862-0424

Open Works is a workspace for what it calls “makers.” That is, craftspeople of every kind. Ultimately, Open Works is a large complex which leases out space to anyone looking to create. The institute has tools and machinery for every purpose related to crafting – from woodworking to machining to welding and so on. But you don’t have to be an established craftsman to find something worthwhile within Open Works. This venue offers courses in shop and machine safety, and then offers a number of workshops in craftsmanship of pretty much any kind you can imagine. Open Works also has classes for children or youth in order to round things out.

Come to a workshop at Open Works, and you will walk away with something you crafted in hand to keep for life.

Painting Workshop

1605 Sulgrave Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21209

(410) 466-3510

As the name suggests, the Painting Workshop is the place to go in order to learn how to paint, perfect your painting skills, or just find a workshop which gives you the opportunity to paint something new to be proud of.

For kids, Painting Workshop offers art camp every day that Baltimore County Schools are closed, so that parents always have something fun and constructive to give their kids to do while the kids are home. Painting Workshop also hosts parties and offers classes for kids.

Painting is a very versatile style of art, so classes and workshops may teach you everything from acrylics to watercolor to collage to mosaic. If you have any interest in crafting at all, Painting Workshop will have something to offer you.

