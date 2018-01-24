BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver led police on a chase in the Phoenix-area before violently crashing head-on with another vehicle in Tempe.

The suspect, who was driving a maroon Jeep SUV with black racing stripes, drove through downtown Phoenix, before getting on a freeway, then got off in Tempe.

He stopped at a red light, and then took off after his vehicle was rammed by law enforcement.

The suspect drove at a high speed down the road, before striking another car head-on.

It appeared that law enforcement had at least one person in custody.

It it not yet known why the suspect was being pursued or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook