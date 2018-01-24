By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Life is pretty good in the big town this day’s start.

Temps overnight remained, essentially, right around 40°. (Keep in mind the normal daytime high is 41°.)

Our high today will be 45° so temps really won’t be rising a lot.

Tomorrow the low 40’s, and that will be the chilliest we see even into next week.

Sunny skies will give way to clouds, and eventually showers this weekend. But that is good news. That is a big push of warm air moving through the area.

This time of the year mild/warm sometimes means clouds and showers. A tradeoff I will take.

Into next week it appears a bit of winters cold will approach but not until mid-week, and the current modeling indicated the “cold” will quickly lift out of the Mid-Atlantic.

Let’s see how that really goes.

