BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Testimony will continue Thursday in one of the largest police corruption cases in Baltimore City history.

Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor were part of the Baltimore Police Department’s elite Gun Trace Task Force.

Federal prosecutors allege officers in the specialized unit went rogue — robbing people, dealing drugs, then trying to cover it all up.

Hersl and Taylor have pleaded not guilty in the case. They are the only two officers fighting the charges. Six others have entered guilty pleas, and four are expected to testify for the prosecution.

Former Baltimore City Police Gun Trace Task Force detective Maurice Ward took the stand Wednesday. He detailed how officers robbed people of cash and drugs, even setting up GPS devices on some targets.

The trial, which began Tuesday, is expected to last three to four weeks.

