BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new law being proposed in Illinois would ban children younger than 12 from playing tackle football.
The Chicago Tribune reports that a group that includes former NFL players and physicians is set to announce the Dave Duerson Act, which will be introduced by state Rep. Carol Sente.
Many have concerns about the long-term impact on the brain after receiving repeated blows to the head while playing football.
The proposed law is named after the former Bears player who took his life in 2011. Duerson was later found to have suffered from CTE.
