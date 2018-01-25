Filed Under:Youth Football

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new law being proposed in Illinois would ban children younger than 12 from playing tackle football.

The Chicago Tribune reports that a group that includes former NFL players and physicians is set to announce the Dave Duerson Act, which will be introduced by state Rep. Carol Sente.

Many have concerns about the long-term impact on the brain after receiving repeated blows to the head while playing football.

The proposed law is named after the former Bears player who took his life in 2011. Duerson was later found to have suffered from CTE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch