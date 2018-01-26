BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to multiple robberies throughout the city, including two dating back to July 2017.
Authorities arrested 26-year-old Deonta Jenkins in Baltimore County on Wednesday. He had several open warrants for robberies at stores in South and East Baltimore, according to police.
Jenkins is charged with the following robberies:
- December 30, 2017 at the Metro PCS located at 2560 Patapsco Avenue in South Baltimore
- November 30, 2017, at the Metro PCS located at 2650 Patapsco Avenue in South Baltimore
- July 17, 2017 at the Rite Aid located at 1521 Harford Road in East Baltimore
- On July 12, 2017, at the Rite Aid located at 423 E. North Avenue in East Baltimore
