ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to end the parental rights of rapists has advanced in the Maryland Senate.

The Senate gave the bill preliminary approval Friday, paving the way for a vote next week.

Lawmakers have made the bill a priority, after it has failed to pass for nine years.

The Senate rejected an amendment that would have given victims the option of terminating parental rights of the person who raped them and requiring an offender to pay child support.

Sen. Robert Zirkin says the issue has caused disagreements between the House and Senate. He says not requiring child support puts the bill in the posture supported by the House on the issue.

The measure is an emergency bill, so it would take effect immediately after Gov. Larry Hogan signs it.

