BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating after a 70-year-old woman’s body was found inside her Dundalk home on Thursday. Police are looking for the woman’s son, as they are “concerned for his welfare.”

Baltimore County Police were called to the home in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue on Wednesday for two missing persons. Officers were told that Gwendolyn Blondell McCullers had not been in contact with her family for several days. McCullers lived at the home with her son, who also could not be located by family members.

Police were called back to the house the next day, when Gwendolyn McCullers’ body was found hidden in the house. She was pronounced dead by Baltimore County Fire Department personnel on Thursday just before 5 p.m. She is believed to have suffered from blunt force trauma to the upper body, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled her death a homicide.

Police are searching for the victim’s son, Darrin Michael McCullers. He is a 44-years-old with black hair and brown eyes, 6’7″ and weighs 190 pounds.

If anyone has information about the case or the whereabouts of Darrin McCullers, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

