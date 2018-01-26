Filed Under:Baltimore City, homicide investigation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they are investigating a homicide in the 1600 block of Cliftview Avenue.

Authorities say patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:15 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a 24 year-old male inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and extremities.

Medics responded and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

