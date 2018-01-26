BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Johns Hopkins Medicine held its first Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Friday to support neighboring communities.
More than 400 volunteering opportunities were available at various nonprofit organizations across Baltimore City, according to Hopkins.
Hopkins staff, faculty and students had the chance to interact with local organizations to assist people in need.
Sixteen locations around the city were selected for the Hopkins community to serve. Volunteer activities included painting classrooms, office space and murals, preparing and serving meals, facilitating youth games and activities and revitalizing green spaces.
