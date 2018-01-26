BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police have charged two men for a triple shooting last July that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl.

Police arrested Alphonso Frederick Smith and Lee-Austin Eastmond, both 19, Friday.

Investigators say just before midnight on July 31 last year, officers responded to the 700 block of Peterson Road in Middle River where they found Iyanna Nachae Watkins dead at the scene.

Two other men were found suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body. Both were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say Smith and a friend of the victims got into an altercation. Smith told the group he’d be back after the fight. Later in the day, the group was standing outside of 7-Eleven on Peterson Road when Smith and Eastmond returned and opened fire.

Officers believe Watkins was caught in the crossfire, even though she wasn’t believed to have been a target.

Smith and Eastmond were both charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

