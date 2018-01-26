BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Earlier Friday D.C. Metro police launched another search for the remains of Relisha Rudd, an 8-year-old girl who disappeared in 2014.

Authorities received information that there may be remains in the area of Anacostia Park in Northeast D.C.

Police said in a statement that they received a tip “that potential evidence” related to the case might be found. police did not provide a specific location.

The search concluded and nothing was recovered.

Investigators have conducted several lengthy yet unsuccessful searches for the girl in the past, including in April 2016 on the grounds of the U.S. National Arboretum in Northeast Washington and in December 2015 on a 15-acre construction site off New York Avenue NE.

Rudd had been living with her family at a shelter at the former D.C. General Hospital. On February 26, 2014, detectives say she was in the company of the janitor, Kahlil Malik Tatum, and seen on surveillance video walking with him in a hallway of a Holiday Inn Express at Bladensburg Road and New York Avenue NE.

Rudd was last seen March 1, 2014.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook