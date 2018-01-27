BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say an individual under the influence crashed into a fire crew’s vehicle late Friday night in Baltimore County, killing a passenger.

Police say just before midnight, the driver of a 2012 Hyundai Accent struck a Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company’s vehicle as it was backing into the station.

The operator of the department’s vehicle had the emergency lights on, when the Hyundai struck the rear driver’s side of the fire vehicle in the 200 block of Wise Avenue.

The passenger in the Hyundai, identified as James Franklin Pettie III, 30, was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. After receiving treatment the individual was charged with driving under the influence.

The two medics who were inside the fire vehicle at the time of the collision were also taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

