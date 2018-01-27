BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of interested homebuyers attended an event in downtown Baltimore on Saturday to learn about the perks of city living.

Live Baltimore showcased a dozen different neighborhoods and explained the incentives being offered to those who invest in the city.

“I’ve lived here in Baltimore for 14 years and today I actually saw neighborhoods I’ve never seen before, so it’s like an opportunity to learn about other things in the city — and plus in 14 years the city has changed, and now you see new areas they are invested in,” said event attendee Tywanna Taylor.

From a city tour to information sessions, Live Baltimore’s event welcomed hundreds of interested homebuyers.

“They can meet their real estate dream team, they can take workshops about home buying and then they can get on the bus with us and go out and see neighborhoods where they would like to purchase homes,” said Annie Milli, executive director of Live Baltimore.

Baltimore City offers around 40 incentive programs to homebuyers. Counselors were standing-by to explain the offers and review the different options.

“Finding out about those and learning how to qualify can be daunting, so we want to take any worry away about the process and give them the information available to qualify,” Milli said.

Baltimore has about 278 neighborhoods to choose from with a diverse population that keeps growing.

“I worked in the city, I just kind of feel obligated to reinvest in the city. I have a stake here as a citizen, so I want to continue to reinvest in baltimore,” Taylor said.

Organizers hope the event will encourage people to invest in the city and be part of a vibrant and expanding community.

The average price for a home in Baltimore City is $150,000.

Live Baltimore’s next event is in the summer. To check out Live Baltimore’s different programs for homebuyers, click here.

