BALTIMORE (WJZ)–  Orioles FanFest, presented by Visit Sarasota County, takes place Saturday at the Baltimore Convention Center.

FanFest will feature appearances by current and former Orioles players and coaches as part of a day-long celebration of baseball that will also include clinics, exhibits, and interactive games.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs to 6 p.m., with early entry for Orioles Season Plan Members beginning at 10 a.m. as part of the Orange Carpet Program.

WJZ talent will be at FanFest again this year signing autographs.

