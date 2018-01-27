BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Orioles FanFest, presented by Visit Sarasota County, takes place Saturday at the Baltimore Convention Center.

FanFest will feature appearances by current and former Orioles players and coaches as part of a day-long celebration of baseball that will also include clinics, exhibits, and interactive games.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs to 6 p.m., with early entry for Orioles Season Plan Members beginning at 10 a.m. as part of the Orange Carpet Program.

WJZ talent will be at FanFest again this year signing autographs.

The Kennedy family from Ellicott City is here for Orioles Fan Fest.

Thousands already at the Convention center.

Stop by and say hi to WJZ! pic.twitter.com/GvvrkAFxcU — Ron Matz WJZ (@RonMatzWJZ) January 27, 2018

It's only 9:30 but it's a sea of orange and black as thousands of fans surround the Convention center for Orioles Fan Fest!

WIZ is here! pic.twitter.com/0zeuoZXUf4 — Ron Matz WJZ (@RonMatzWJZ) January 27, 2018

ROOT, ROOT, ROOT, ROOT FOR THE HOME TEAM: Looking forward to my first @Orioles Fan Fest today. Stop and meet the members of the #WJZ @cbsbaltimore team pic.twitter.com/M2z64FNr8N — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) January 27, 2018

