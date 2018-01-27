Filed Under:Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a man is dead after the driver of the car he was in, crashed into a building and left the scene early Saturday morning in South Baltimore.

Police say around 12:55 a.m., a person driving a Honda Accord swerved onto the sidewalk and struck an apartment building in the 2700 block of Round Road.

Detective say once they got to the scene, they found a 27-year-old man in the passenger seat unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2606.

