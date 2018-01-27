BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say an elderly man has died after he was struck by a bus while crossing a highway early Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.
Maryland State Police says 79-year-old James Albert Gibson of Upper Marlboro, was killed at about 12:30 a.m., while trying to cross I-495 south, just north of MD Route 4.
Detectives say a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority bus struck Gibson. The driver immediately pulled over, according to officials, and called police.
Prince George’s County medics pronounced Gibson dead at the scene.
The incident is being investigated.
