BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials say two children were killed in a fire in West Baltimore on Friday, and the relationship between the kids and the adult woman injured in the blaze has been released.

Baltimore City Fire crews responded to the three-story home in the 1100 block of N. Mount Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a fire. Flames were visible from the second floor of the home in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

RELATED: 2 Children Killed, Woman Injured In Baltimore House Fire

Fire officials say five people were living in the home, but only three were inside at the time.

The children, a 1-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl, were in cardiac arrest while being taken to a local hospital. The woman, who had non-life threatening injuries, was also transported to a hospital. Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports the woman is the children’s aunt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the children’s deaths.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook