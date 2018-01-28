Filed Under:Baltimore City, Missing person

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing 34-year-old man who suffers from autism.

Tony Singletary was last seen Saturday in the 3900 block of Pinkney Road wearing a gray sweatshirt, black vest and khaki pants.

Singletary is about 5’4″ and weighs about 150 pounds. Police say he is autistic and has difficulty communicating

Anyone with information regarding the Singletary’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch