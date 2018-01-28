BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing 34-year-old man who suffers from autism.
Tony Singletary was last seen Saturday in the 3900 block of Pinkney Road wearing a gray sweatshirt, black vest and khaki pants.
Singletary is about 5’4″ and weighs about 150 pounds. Police say he is autistic and has difficulty communicating
Anyone with information regarding the Singletary’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
