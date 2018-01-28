WJZ BREAKING: Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in northwest Baltimore.

The shooting occurred in the area of Gwynns Falls Parkway and Garrison Boulevard, according to Baltimore City Police spokesperson T.J. Smith.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Police Commissioner-designate Darryl De Sousa is on the scene of the incident.

The area where the shooting occurred is near Coppin State University and Mondawmin Mall.

This story will be updated.

