BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in northwest Baltimore.

The shooting occurred in the area of Gwynns Falls Parkway and Garrison Boulevard, according to Baltimore City Police spokesperson T.J. Smith.

Police-Officer involved shooting. Area of Gwynns Falls Pkwy and Garrison Blvd. PIO en route. No injuries to @BaltimorePolice officers. Will advise on media staging. pic.twitter.com/kc62cGBBJh — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) January 29, 2018

No officers were injured in the incident.

Police Commissioner-designate Darryl De Sousa is on the scene of the incident.

The area where the shooting occurred is near Coppin State University and Mondawmin Mall.

This story will be updated.

