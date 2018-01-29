BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BGE is sending crews to help restore power and repair infrastructure that was destroyed in Hurricane Maria.
21 line workers are set to head to Puerto Rico in February, and bucket trucks are also being transported to the island.
“We are happy to provide assistance to the people of Puerto Rico and do so without jeopardizing our ability to respond to outages in our central Maryland service area, Stephen J. Woerner, president and chief operating officer of BGE, said in a release. “Our employees look forward to helping Puerto Rico rebuild its electric system and are committed to making a significant impact in getting Puerto Rico back to normal.”
