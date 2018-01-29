Filed Under:Hurricane Maria, Local TV, Puerto Rico

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BGE is sending crews to help restore power and repair infrastructure that was destroyed in Hurricane Maria.

21 line workers are set to head to Puerto Rico in February, and bucket trucks are also being transported to the island.

“We are happy to provide assistance to the people of Puerto Rico and do so without jeopardizing our ability to respond to outages in our central Maryland service area, Stephen J. Woerner, president and chief operating officer of BGE, said in a release. “Our employees look forward to helping Puerto Rico rebuild its electric system and are committed to making a significant impact in getting Puerto Rico back to normal.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch