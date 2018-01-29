Filed Under:basketball

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video of a high school basketball game goes viral, after a freshman makes an incredible shot.

With the game on the line, freshman Blake Peters shoots the ball from way over half-court and makes it!

The shot gave the win to Evanston Township High School near Chicago.

The crowd went crazy, and players stormed the court to celebrate after the buzzer-beater.

ESPN’s “SportsCenter” named it the No.1 play of the day and the team won 45-44.

