BALTIMORE (AP) — A trial is set to begin in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a Maryland woman fatally shot in a standoff with police.

Jury selection was to begin Tuesday after a judge ruled Monday on several pretrial motions in the suit brought by relatives of Korryn Gaines. The judge granted several defense motions for summary judgment in whole or in part, while denying others.

Gaines, who was black, was killed Aug. 1 during an hourslong standoff at her Randallstown apartment after pointing a shotgun at officers trying to serve an arrest warrant stemming from a traffic stop that included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Gaines’ 5-year-old son was with her and was injured.

Attorneys for Gaines’ family claim officers violated her rights by illegally entering her apartment.

