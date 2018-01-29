ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Senate president says it’s time to pass legislation to stop disputes over appointments to important posts.
Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller said Monday lawmakers “shouldn’t have to do that, but that’s what we’re going to do.”
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and a Senate committee have been at loggerheads over some of Hogan’s appointments, including a past nominee to head the health department. The governor pulled his nomination before the panel acted and then reappointed him after the legislature adjourned.
Miller, a Democrat, says “it’s making a mockery of this committee.”
The dispute went to court with a decision favoring Hogan. It has been appealed to Maryland’s highest court. Meanwhile, Robert Neall, Hogan’s new appointee to lead the health department, received a positive vote by the Senate panel Monday.
