BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The prizes for three Powerball tickets purchased in Maryland, worth $50,000 each, are still unclaimed.

All three tickets will expire next month.

The Powerball drawings for the tickets in question were on Aug. 5, Aug. 12 and Aug. 19 of 2017. Players have 182 days from the day of the drawing to claim their prizes, which means the tickets expire on Feb. 2, Feb. 9 and Feb. 16, respectively.

To win the $50,000 third-tier Powerball prize, a player must match four white balls plus the Power Ball.

The first ticket was sold by Glen Burnie Mobil station, and expires Feb. 2. In that drawing, on Aug. 5, the winning numbers were 11, 21, 28, 33, 45 and Power Ball 11.

The second ticket was sold at the Wegman’s grocery store in Frederick, and expires Feb. 9. In that drawing, on Aug. 12, the winning numbers were 20, 24, 26, 35, 49 and Power Ball 19.

The third ticket was sold at a Catonsville Giant grocery store, and expires Feb. 16. In that drawing, on Aug. 19, the winning numbers were 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Power Ball 13.

Winners are asked to bring their ticket and required identification (listed at mdlottery.com) to the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center at 1800 Washington Boulevard in Baltimore.

