BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a possible social media threat made about Aberdeen High School.
The Aberdeen Police Department reports they are “aware” of a social media post that makes reference to a possible threat made to the school.
A Harford County Public Schools official says there was a threat written on a bathroom stall door in the school. Once it was discovered, the school immediately alerted authorities.
The school officials says “there is no reason to believe this is a credible threat,” but as a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at the school Wednesday.
The school resource officer is working with school officials to investigate further.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook