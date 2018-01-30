Filed Under:Aberdeen High School, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a possible social media threat made about Aberdeen High School.

The Aberdeen Police Department reports they are “aware” of a social media post that makes reference to a possible threat made to the school.

A Harford County Public Schools official says there was a threat written on a bathroom stall door in the school. Once it was discovered, the school immediately alerted authorities.

The school officials says “there is no reason to believe this is a credible threat,” but as a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at the school Wednesday.

The school resource officer is working with school officials to investigate further.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch