BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore City Health Department issued a Code Blue Alert for Tuesday evening, which is set to expire Wednesday morning.

On #WJZ a cold night on tap and a cold but dry tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/vsDia0vvFM — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) January 30, 2018

WJZ’s Bob Turk says the overnight low is expected to be around 16 degrees.

“As we move into the heart of the winter season, it is important for us to remember that hypothermia, or low body temperature, can be just as dangerous as extreme heat, and every year, there are Baltimoreans who die due to hypothermia,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen. “I encourage residents to stay indoors in heated areas during these periods. Please help those around you who are the most vulnerable to the cold, including children, the elderly, and people with chronic medical illnesses.”

Last winter, 12 died from hypothermia in Baltimore City. So far this winter, there have been 12 hypothermia-related deaths.

Cold Weather Tips for Staying Healthy:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions.

Check on those who are the most vulnerable, including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill. For babies, follow the ABCDs of infant safe sleep (see resource guide here).

Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Other Tips for Keeping Safe in Cold Weather:

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture and loose clothing.

Check your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detectors and make sure they are working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space such as a garage.

Baltimore City Community Action Partnership centers, public libraries, and senior centers will serve as warming centers for the public during their normal business hours. For warming center locations and hours, visit https://health.baltimorecity.gov/emergency-preparedness-response/code-blue or call 311.

Residents are encouraged to contact 311 if a neighbor is without heat or power so that city agencies can assist them. Energy assistance may be available to those who need it. For more information, individuals may contact one of the regional Community Action Partnership centers in Baltimore or call the Office of Home Energy Programs at 410-396-5555.

For more information about Code Blue, visit https://health.baltimorecity.gov/emergency-preparedness-response/code-blue.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.

