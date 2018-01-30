BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man from Silver Spring has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for producing child porn.

Demetrius Murray contacted multiple boys and requested they send photos and videos of themselves performing and receiving sex acts, including asking a 14-year-old boy to photograph himself receiving oral sex from a 4-year-old relative.

Court documents show Murray contacted an 11-year-old boy in Utah through Xbox Live and then through a private chat on KIK, an internet-based chat service. At some point, Murray and the boy switched to Skype, where Murray streamed pictures of himself masturbating to the victim. The boy made a video of himself masturbating and sent the video to Murray via text. Murray then converted the video into six still-frame pictures and sent the pictures back to the boy. The victim’s mother learned of Murray’s interaction with her son and reported him to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Following up on the tip, authorities conducted a search warrant of Murray’s home in January 2016. Officers found more than 600 images and more than 400 videos depicting minors, the vast majority of which depicted child porn.

Forensic examination of Murray’s phone seized during the search showed that in May and June 2015, he texted a boy who lived in Alabama. The 14-year-old boy, who told Murray his age, sent requested pictures of his body and of himself masturbating. When Murray learned that the boy had a 4-year-old relative, he requested that the boy send pictures of the relative performing oral sex on the boy. The victim sent the pictures, which depicted child porn.

Murray’s sentencing includes a lifetime of supervised release and registering as a sex offender.

