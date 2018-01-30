BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Medieval Times is moving into the 21st century.

For the first time in the company’s 34-year history in the U.S., a queen ruled over the knights and the audience at the jousting and sword-fighting dinner show in Dallas in October.

Since then, queens have also taken over the show in Chicago and Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

There are eight Medieval Times castles in the United States, including the one at Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover. They are located in Dallas, Lyndhurst, Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta, Myrtle Beach, and Buena Park, California. There’s also one in Toronto, Ontario.

The company says the idea was inspired in part by guest feedback.

“Where previously our female characters played in more supportive roles, we are now showing a woman fully in charge, a woman whose authority is sometimes challenged, but she quickly rises to the occasion as a strong leader, squelching opposition,” says Jon Speier, Medieval Times senior vice president and general manager.

The six Medieval Times locations are set to crown their queens this year, company representatives say.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook