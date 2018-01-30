Filed Under:Polite

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders apparently aren’t short on manners as the state ranked in the top 20 most polite states, according to a new study.

FreshBooks, a small business accounting software company, compiled the list using invoices of small businesses. The company searched invoices for “please” and “thank you” to determine what states are the most polite.

Maryland came in at #19 with 12 percent of businesses using the phrases in their invoices. Meanwhile, neighboring states like Virginia landed the 29th spot and Delaware ranked 43rd.

FreshBooks reports Northeastern states are 8 percent polite on average, while the South is 14 percent polite, the Midwest is 13 percent polite and the West is 12 percent polite.

See the full list below:

1. Oklahoma (49%)
2. Alabama (27%)
3. Ohio (21%)
4. Rhode Island (18%)
5. Massachusetts (17%)
6. Wisconsin (16%)
7. North Carolina (15%)
8. Minnesota (15%)
9. Texas (15%)
10. Colorado (15%)
11. Washington (14%)
12. Georgia (14%)
13. Wyoming (14%)
14. Kansas (14%)
15. North Dakota (13%)
16. Nevada (13%)
17. Iowa (12%)
18. Arkansas (12%)
19. Maryland (12%)
20. Oregon (12%)
21. South Carolina (12%)
22. California (12%)
23. Alaska (12%)
24. Hawaii (12%)
25. Florida (12%)
26. Missouri (12%)
27. Connecticut (12%)
28. Kentucky (11%)
29. Virginia (11%)
30. Maine (11%)
31. Michigan (11%)
32. Idaho (10%)
33. Louisiana (10%)
34. Indiana (10%)
35. Montana (10%)
36. Pennsylvania (10%)
37. Vermont (10%)
38. New Mexico (10%)
39. South Dakota (10%)
40. Arizona (9%)
41. Nebraska (9%)
42. New York (9%)
43. Delaware (8%)
44. Illinois (8%)
45. New Jersey (8%)
46. West Virginia (8%)
47. New Hampshire (7%)
48. Mississippi (7%)
49. Utah (6%)
50. Tennessee (6%)

