BALTIMORE (WJZ)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster posted on social media Tuesday a proclamation asking state residents to stand during the National Anthem when it’s performed during the Super Bowl.
Gov. McMaster said:
“I ask that all South Carolinians show the world our state’s resolute commitment to supporting our troops by standing for the national anthem wherever you watch the Super Bowl with your loved ones this Sunday.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook