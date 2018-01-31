WJZ WEATHER: Baltimore Code Blue Alert | Download The WJZ Weather App 
By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Clear and calm today. Sunny and chilly today. But calm. I point this out because over the next five days we are going to have two different shots of getting some snow. And by that I mean a bit of a bigger situation than yesterday morning, but no HUGE hit of snow.

Thursday night into Friday morning some late rain will become snow showers. Directly quoting the forecast, “Small accumulation possible.”

Then Sunday night into Monday morning a wintery mix is in the forecast. Again directly quoting the forecast, “Perhaps some snow, or ice, mainly early.”

Like I said the small wintery events continue. A pain, yes. But it sure beats a big event which would become a big pain.

Tomorrow a day of thaw, 51°. No pain at all.

MB!

