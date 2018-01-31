ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is giving his fourth and final State of the State speech of his first term.

Hogan, who hopes to become the first Republican governor to be re-elected in Maryland since 1954, has focused on economic concerns in previous speeches.

He also has taken the opportunity in past years to outline his legislative agenda to the 188 members of the Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats.

A top issue for both the governor and legislators is how to adjust Maryland taxes that are affected by the federal overhaul approve last month in Washington. Health care is another major issue confronting Maryland officials.

Last week, Hogan announced he has assigned top officials in his administration to negotiate with lawmakers on those two challenges.

