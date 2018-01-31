BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old Baltimore man was arrested on gun charges after police say he tossed a pink gun from his vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop.
Kion Reed was arrested on January 25, after police tried to pull over a vehicle he was driving.
Police tried to pull the vehicle over in the 4600 block of York Rd., but Reed refused to stop for officers.
Officers later found the car, and arrested Reed in the 2500 block of Edgecombe Circle North.
During their investigation, officers found that Reed had thrown a loaded gun from his vehicle when he fled from police. Police say Reed is prohibited from legally possessing a gun.
