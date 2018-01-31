Filed Under:Baltimore County, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday.

Baltimore County police say Karisma Viada Johnson last spoke to her mother at 2:30 p.m.

karisma johnson Police Searching For Missing Teen Girl With Medical Conditions

Johnson lives in the 8100 block of Glen Gary Road and has medical conditions according to detectives.

Johnson is described as a 5-feet-6-inch black female that weighs around 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a plaid shirt, dark-colored blue jeans and brown Ugg boots.

If anyone has information about Karisma’s whereabouts, please call the Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.

