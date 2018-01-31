BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday.
Baltimore County police say Karisma Viada Johnson last spoke to her mother at 2:30 p.m.
Johnson lives in the 8100 block of Glen Gary Road and has medical conditions according to detectives.
Johnson is described as a 5-feet-6-inch black female that weighs around 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a plaid shirt, dark-colored blue jeans and brown Ugg boots.
If anyone has information about Karisma’s whereabouts, please call the Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.
