BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 5th annual Kitten Bowl is scheduled to air on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday February 4, 2018; the same day as the Super Bowl.

The event is described as an alternative for those viewers who may be tired of sports…or just want to watch something a little cuter.

The pre-taped show is modeled after the Puppy Bowl which airs on Animal Planet.

All of the kittens were rescued from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and were up for adoption. Thankfully they were all adopted a few months ago. Many animal shelters across the country screen the Kitten Bowl and have adopt-a-thons to match the spirit of the game.

The stadium is a kitten-sized replica of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where this years Super Bowl will be held.

