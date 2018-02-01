BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Harford County car chase led authorities to recover more than 9,000 rounds of ammunition Thursday.

Aberdeen police say around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, they stopped 37-year-old Brandon Tyre Jones, who was in a 2004 Mercedez Benz on Center Deen Avenue.

After pulling over, detectives say Jones sped off and officers chased him in the area of Route 40 and Revolution Street in Havre de Grace, where he was arrested.

Investigators say evidence found in Jones’ car led them to obtain a search warrant for his house in the unit block of New County Road, which led to them to discover a loaded .45 caliber handgun, gun magazines, gun parts and 9,000 rounds of ammunition Thursday.

Thirty-six-year-old Andre Evans-El of the same address was also arrested and charged with illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and firearms possession with a felony conviction.

Jones was charged with numerous counts of illegal possession of ammunition, concealed dangerous weapons, assault, reckless endangerment, as well as 26 traffic charges related to the vehicle chase.

Jones was out on bail at the time of his arrest, he was charged by the Aberdeen Police Department on January 14 with numerous counts of illegal possession of regulated firearms, stolen firearms, and other related charges.

He is currently being held without bond.

