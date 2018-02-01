Filed Under:Glee, mark salling, Suicide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A coroner’s official in Los Angeles says former “Glee” actor Mark Salling’s death has been ruled a suicide.

Los Angeles coroner’s spokesman Ed Winter said Thursday an autopsy determined that Salling died from asphyxia after hanging himself.

The 35-year-old’s body was found Tuesday in a riverbed area in northeast Los Angeles.

Salling’s death came a few weeks after he pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography. He was due to be sentenced in March and could have faced four to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors say a search of Salling’s computer found more than 50,000 images of child porn on Salling’s computer and a thumb drive.

He played bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the long-running Fox series, which concluded in 2015.

