BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With just a few more days until Super Bowl 52, Super Bowl commercials are starting to be released.
“Doritos Blaze vs. and MTN Dew Ice” is the theme of the new Doritos ad.
Actors Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman have what appears to be a lip-singing battle, with Dinklage being team Doritos and Freeman taking team MTN Dew.
Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott also make appearances.
While most companies try to show their most eye catching work, Doritos is known for having particularly entertaining commercials during the big game.
30 second Super Bowl commercial time slots cost about $5 million this year.
