 BALTIMORE (CNN)– Fidel Castro’s eldest son took his own life Thursday, Cuban state media reported.

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, known as “Fidelito” or little Fidel, had been receiving treatment for depression in Cuba for “several months,” the state-run Cubadebate website reported.

Castro Diaz-Balart, 68, was the only son of the late former Cuban president and his first wife, Mirta Diaz-Balart.

Mirta Diaz-Balart’s nephew, Mario Diaz-Balart, is currently a Florida congressman and staunch foe of the Cuban government.

