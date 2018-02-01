BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan is having skin cancers removed from his face this week, according to a letter released by his doctor.

“During Governor Hogan’s recent annual skin examination, I biopsied several lesions on his forehead which were determined to be a superficial basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma,” writes Dr. Beth Diamond.

“These skin cancers are extremely common and are most often induced by a history of sun exposure. Both of the Governor’s skin cancers will be treated this week at our office with Mohs surgery which has an extremely high cure rate and a very low likelihood of recurrence. I do not expect the Governor to have any long term consequences from these skin cancers.”

These skin cancers are apparently unrelated to Hogan’s lymphoma, which is still in remission.

