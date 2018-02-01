WJZ BREAKING: Underground Fire - Charles Street Reopened
SEWICKLEY, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania jury has awarded $1.7 million to a Little League player who was hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout on the day before his 12th birthday.

His lawyer says Zachary Hoffman sustained a traumatic brain injury when he was struck at Chadwick Field in Sewickley in 2015. Alan Perer argued the dugout was not properly protected by a fence.

A jury on Tuesday found the Pittsburgh suburb and the Avonworth and Quaker Valley Athletic Associations responsible for the 14-year-old’s injuries.

