BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says the state will challenge the constitutionality of the federal tax overhaul.

Frosh announced Thursday that Maryland, along with other states, will challenge the law’s $10,000 federal cap on state and local property and income tax deductions. He says the state intends to join a New York-led lawsuit.

Frosh, a Democrat, says that by eliminating the deductions, the tax law will “jack up taxes for more than half a million Marylanders.”

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan says he has “no idea what the legality” of the lawsuit is and that he doesn’t’ think it has “much of a chance.”

There are multiple proposals by Democrats and Republicans in Maryland to return state and local taxes that go up due to the federal law.

