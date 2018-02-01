Filed Under:Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says the state will challenge the constitutionality of the federal tax overhaul.

Frosh announced Thursday that Maryland, along with other states, will challenge the law’s $10,000 federal cap on state and local property and income tax deductions. He says the state intends to join a New York-led lawsuit.

Frosh, a Democrat, says that by eliminating the deductions, the tax law will “jack up taxes for more than half a million Marylanders.”

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan says he has “no idea what the legality” of the lawsuit is and that he doesn’t’ think it has “much of a chance.”

There are multiple proposals by Democrats and Republicans in Maryland to return state and local taxes that go up due to the federal law.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch