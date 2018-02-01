BALTIMORE (WJZ)– An Eastern Shore mother is locked up after authorities say she and her girlfriend tased, starved beat her kids.

A 24-page court document outlines months of abuse inside the Mardela Springs home.

Mother Amanda Wright, 29, and her girlfriend, Besline Joseph, 25, have been charged with various degrees of abuse and assault after a cousin of the three young children reported the situation.

Maryland State troopers said the three boys, ages 8, 9, and 10, survived nearly a year of abuse, which started last May.

The cousin told troopers incidents likes mismatching the laundry could trigger beatings, like being whipped with extension cords until they bled.

Courts documents say the children were even forced to eat dog feces at one point.

“These children were held virtually as prisoners in this home,” Greg Shipley of the Maryland State Police said.

Two of the children told detectives they were locked inside a closet in the living room for four months and given what the mother called “prison rations.”

“They should be treated like they treat those kids,” a neighbor said.

The women will face a judge Friday morning for bail hearings.

