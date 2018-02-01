BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After learning her boyfriend was cheating on her, one pregnant Maryland woman robbed them at gunpoint for “revenge.”

WJLA reports that Montgomery County Circuit Court documents show the incident happened at 5:15 p.m. on October 2, when Darrell Brunner and Karessa McRae were sitting on the swing set at Travis Park in Gaithersburg.

The two told police that a masked woman approached them from behind, and said, “If you don’t put your stuff on the ground, I’ll kill you.”

The woman was said to have a handgun in her waistband, and when Brunner said he didn’t have anything of value on him, the suspect reportedly put him in a chokehold and pointed a gun at his head.

The two victims then gave the woman a cell phone, battery charger, their wallet and purse, along with credit and debit cards.

The suspect then fled the scene, and the victim immediately called police. Both victims were uninjured during the incident.

Police began to search the area, and the K9 unit tracked a scent from the park to a nearby Extended Stay America Hotel along Professional Dr.

After getting a suspect description from police, hotel staff said a woman matching that description was in a room on the third floor.

Officers found 18-year-old Avani Brock inside the room, and she was taken to a police station to be interviewed.

During an interview with a detective, Brock reportedly said that she had learned that her boyfriend, Brunner, was having an affair with another woman, and the armed robbery was “revenge.”

In December, Brock was sentenced to one year at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds for robbery.

