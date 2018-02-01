WJZ BREAKING: Underground Fire - Charles Street Reopened
Filed Under:Wawa

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To celebrate the Super Bowl appearance of its hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles, Wawa is offering free coffee at its Mid-Atlantic stores on Sunday.

Any time before kickoff at 6:30 p.m., customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia can get any size coffee for free.

“We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we’ll be cheering for a different bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city a long-awaited championship,” said Wawa president and CEO Chris Gheysens. “So, no matter how you spend your day preparing for the Big Game, be sure to stop by and grab a cup of coffee on us!”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch