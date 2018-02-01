BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To celebrate the Super Bowl appearance of its hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles, Wawa is offering free coffee at its Mid-Atlantic stores on Sunday.
Any time before kickoff at 6:30 p.m., customers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia can get any size coffee for free.
“We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we’ll be cheering for a different bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city a long-awaited championship,” said Wawa president and CEO Chris Gheysens. “So, no matter how you spend your day preparing for the Big Game, be sure to stop by and grab a cup of coffee on us!”
