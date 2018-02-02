BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Millions of viewers will tune in for Super Bowl Sunday and advertisers are hoping to cash in.

From celebrity cameos to emotional messages, the ads promise to be entertaining.

It’s considered one of the biggest marketing opportunities of the year and will cost companies about $5 million for a 30-second spot.

This ad combines two big brands; Doritos and Mountain Dew: packed with plenty of star power.

“Using the same ad buy to promote themselves–it’s a stroke of genius, makes for compelling viewing, the way they set up this rap battle, I mean it was really well conceived,” said David Warschawski of the Warschawski Marketing Agency.

Warchawski said this Alexa ad with celebrity cameos falls short.

“Was it emotionally connective, definitely not, did it stand out? I would give them a lot of points for the standout, but what was the target of this, are you trying to drive people to buy Alexa, or convince its a great solution. I didn’t see that come through in this advertisement,” he said.

Pringles will be making its first Super Bowl appearance. Warschawski says it’s a good example of a brand hoping to extend its shelf life.

“You could see Pringles in production thinking what could we do to create a similar ‘catchiness’ that may have a life after the Super Bowl ad and people connect with Pringles and I think they did that well it was a good commercial.”

The commercials will have a huge audience on Sunday. The Super Bowl typically has more than 100 million viewers.

According to the National Retail Federation, 77 percent of viewers see the Super Bowl commercials as entertainment.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook