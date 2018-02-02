BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is in critical condition and two others suffered serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree in Pasadena, Maryland, on Friday.
Anne Arundel County Fire responded to the incident in the 8200 block of Pinehurst Road around 8 p.m. Crews found three 22-years-old women, including one who was briefly trapped inside the car.
All three were taken to Shock Trauma. Officials say one woman has life-threatening injuries while the other two suffered serious injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
