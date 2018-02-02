BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says the state will challenge the constitutionality of the federal tax overhaul.
Frosh announced Thursday that Maryland, along with other states, will challenge the law’s $10,000 federal cap on state and local property and income tax deductions. He says the state intends to join a New York-led lawsuit.
Frosh, a Democrat, says that by eliminating the deductions, the tax law will “jack up taxes for more than half a million Marylanders.”
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan says he has “no idea what the legality” of the lawsuit is and that he doesn’t’ think it has “much of a chance.”
There are multiple proposals by Democrats and Republicans in Maryland to return state and local taxes that go up due to the federal law.
HA HA silly people of Maryland keep electing these politicians that want to preserve the bankrupt and poorly managed state government that wastes your money and allows your politicians to be crooks. If you aren’t able to write your state taxes off, well maybe taxpayers will pay attention how state leaders (like this AG) are wasting your precious tax dollars–like engaging in this silly lawsuit which will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars that they will not win. The new tax system is going to create more accountability of local and state spending and the AG and politicians that spend like drunken sailors hate the idea their spending habits may be further scrutinized thanks to OUR PRESIDENT, Donald J. Trump.