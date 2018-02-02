BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Harford County Education Association president Ryan Burbey made an insensitive remark about this week’s deadly train crash involving GOP members of Congress on his Facebook page, and Rep. Andy Harris is calling for his resignation.

One person, 28-year-old Christopher Foley, was killed when the Amtrak train carrying Republican lawmakers to an annual strategy retreat in West Virginia hit a truck Wednesday morning in Crozet, Virginia. Several more people were injured.

Later on Wednesday, Burbey shared a story on Facebook about the collision with the comment, “Karma.”

In a statement, Rep. Andy Harris calls Burbey’s post “toxic, blindly partisan rhetoric.”

Burbey issued a statement saying he wasn’t aware anyone was hurt when he made the post.

Foley was an employee of trash company Time Disposal, and the garbage truck he was in was crossing the tracks when the train hit it.

Burbey has replaced his initial post with an apology describing his remark as “insensitive,” but says he will not resign.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(TM and Copyright 2018 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)